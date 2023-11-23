Local Rockettes member speaks about upcoming holiday season shows

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local member of the Radio City Rockettes spoke about her upcoming shows for the holiday season in Manhattan.

Paige McRae of Honeoye Falls spoke with News10NBC last year ahead of her first holiday season at Radio City Music Hall. She’ll once again be performing with the historic group in the heart of Manhattan. We asked her what she is most excited for this year.

“When you’re new, there’s so much to really digest and to start to learn about the season. So now coming back and having a little bit of understanding of what it means to really be on that stage, it’s absolutely unparallel to anything else,” Paige said.

The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular opened in New York City last Friday and will go through Jan. 1.