Local Rotary Club dedicates time to beautify two-mile stretch of Erie Canalway Trail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Rochester-Southwest gathered Saturday morning to clean and beautify the Erie Canalway Trail.

In 2020, the club adopted a two-mile stretch of the trail between Genesee Valley Park and Chili Avenue. This cleanup was held in anticipation of Earth Day, which is next Tuesday.

“We are so dedicated, our club is dedicated, to being good stewards of our earth,” said Karen Emerson, president of the Rotary Club of Rochester-Southwest. “We, of course, are stewards, the Haudenosaunee were here prior to us, and we’re stewards of this land and we want to make sure that we continue to honor this land, as it, and take proper care of it.”

The Rotary Club holds monthly trail maintenance parties.

