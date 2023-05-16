Local school board elections will be held Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — School board elections are set to begin on Tuesday. Elections are being held in all Monroe County school districts except for RCSD.

On the ballots, voters can expect to see candidates with opinions on a range of topics like safety in schools and parental rights regarding certain books and curricula.

Book choices have been a hot topic recently, as some parents believe it should be up to them, not the educators, on what their children can read.