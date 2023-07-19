Local scouts prepare for Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nearly 100 local kids and adults are getting ready to leave on Tuesday morning for the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree in West Virginia.

This is the first time that girls and women will participate in the Jamboree, which features activities and challenges. News10NBC TODAY spoke with two scouts and siblings, Kayla Springer and Logan Springer, about what they’re expecting at the summit.

The siblings are participating in the summit with more than 20,000 other scouts from across the United States and other countries. The Jamboree is usually held every four years but this is the first one since 2017 due to the COVID pandemic.

The ten-day event will feature activities including watersports, hiking, a skate park, ropes course, mountain biking, a zip line, and mountain climbing within the more than 10,000 acre camp. Scouts can also work on service projects, attend talks from prominent leaders, and work toward merit badges such as welding, engineering, and nature.