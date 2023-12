The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Evergreen Place Senior Living hosted a festive holiday event on Saturday. It was their Holiday Marketplace, featuring a holiday craft fair with a variety of handcrafted treasures.

In addition to the craft fair, there was Breakfast with Santa. Attendees enjoyed a delicious hot buffet breakfast, as well as a special raffle during the event.