Local siblings gear up to represent Team USA at World Taekwondo Championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two local siblings, Hailey and Matthew Ra, will represent Team USA at the World Taekwondo Championships in November in the taekwondo poomsae category.

Poomsae is a choreographed performance of taekwondo, different from the hand-to-hand combat seen in the Olympics.

“I’ve been doing this since 2007, I was like one and a half or two, so it’s been a long time, like 17 years,” Matthew Ra said.

The Ra siblings have been practicing taekwondo since they were kids, with Matthew starting at around 2 years old and Hailey beginning around age 5.

“Taekwondo was something that I dreaded for a long time as a child because I have to be here, ugh, it’s our family business, chores. But competition really sparked the passion for me, of oh this is cool,” Hailey Ra said.

After several years of local competitions and practicing nearly every day, the two moved up to state, national, and eventually international competitions. They were invited to represent Team USA last year.

“It was kind of a shock but really a big honor and humbling. ‘Cause it’s not every day we get to do this,” Matthew Ra said.

The two already represented the red, white, and blue at the Pan American Championships in May.

“It was my first time with Matthew being on an international stage officially representing the U.S. We’ve repped the U.S. for international opens before and we got bronze for the USA,” Hailey Ra said.

As the two work on putting together their 90-second show, they say it’s all about practice.

“It’s more just having the confidence. I’ve put in my time and I’m just showing it to everyone. I try to think of it as more of a performance instead of a tournament,” Matthew Ra said.

“Having him there it’s like makes it so much more fun lighthearted, let’s do this, we’re gonna have fun, and I’m not alone and we’re gonna do this together like we always have,” Hailey Ra said.

There are about three dozen competitors on the team spanning all ages and they’re all paying their own way. The Ras are trying to fundraise $10,000 to make it and have already had friends and family donate over $8,000.

When they’re not doing taekwondo, Matthew teaches when he can at their family Dojang and is studying business at Monroe Community College. He hopes to continue the family business in some way. Hailey is living in New York City and says that while taekwondo is more of a passion for her than a career, she can’t imagine her life without it.

