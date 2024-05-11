Local sports stars pour drinks for good cause

Rochester Beer Park hosts celebrity bartending event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People came out for a celebrity bartending event Friday night at Rochester Beer Park on Averill Avenue.

Local stars — former Syracuse basketball standout Eric Devendorf, the Bills’ Latavius Murray and Greece Athena baller turned NBA pro John Wallace were pouring drinks for a good cause.

“I got no experience, but it’s been fun and obviously us being on the other side of the bar allows us to interact with everybody, make some drinks, and it was just a good time,” Murray said.

“All the money goes back to help do events for the youth and adults in Central New York and Western New York. We’re just blessed to be able to do it and very thankful for Rochester Beer Park,” Devendorf added.

The event supported the athletes’ respective nonprofit charities.