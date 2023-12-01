Local store Fleet Feet named among nation’s best running stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fleet Feet, which has two local locations, was honored as one of the nation’s best running stores for 2023.

Fleet Feet received the honor on Thursday night at a banquet in Austin, Texas. Reviewers received more than 12,500 nominations for 500 different running stores but only 100 stores received the honor.

Stores were selected based on their number of nominations, mystery shopping to assess their customer service, credit ratings from vendors, local programs, and community involvement. This is Fleet Feet’s seventh time receiving the award at The Running Event banquet.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful to all who nominated us,” said Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, co-owner of Fleet Feet.