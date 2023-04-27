Local students head to Albany after winning regional math competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three third graders from School No. 25 in Rochester are one their way to states in Albany for a math competition; and it all started with a game.

Third grade teacher Matt Glover brought the 24 Game into his classroom at the beginning of the school year.

“My kids fell in love with the game, we practice every morning,” Glover said.

This game is where the players take one card with four numbers on it and they try to make 24 out of the numbers by adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing.

“When I first saw it I didn’t feel like I’d be able to get into a tournament but now here I am,” says Kilian, a third grader at School No. 25.

Glover’s entire class competed in a tournament against other third, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders from schools in the region. Killian, Emilio and Paul placed in the top 15.

“The champions,” Emilio said.

Finishing in the top 15 is what allows them to go to and compete in Albany.

“I think our kids have practiced, they know the game, they’re confident with the game. I think they stand a pretty good shot,” Glover said.

Not only is the school celebrating them for this accomplishment, but Principal Adrienne Steflik knows there’s a hidden one as well. Two of these students are graduates of the school’s Speech Therapy for Encouraging the Production of Sound, or STEPS program.

“It’s the programs belief that our students can succeed in a general education setting with targeted therapeutic integrated supports in grade level instruction,” says Steflik.

During the interview, Paul noticed this game is for ages nine and up. He an Emilio found that pretty funny because the two are still 8 years old.

The school is proud that these students were able to graduate from the program and excel in this competition.

“Oh my god, we are so excited for these three students,” Steflik said.

The state competition on May 20 will include students from all around New York State.