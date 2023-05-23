Local students head to Albany to advocate for making AP classes more accessible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A group of local students is heading to Albany to advocate for making advanced placement classes more accessible.

Students at the Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence in Rochester and others will take off for the state capitol and lobby lawmakers to keep the funding coming for AP classes. That funding would help to cover AP exam fees for low-income students and expand access to schools with few or no AP courses.

Once the students get to Albany, they will attend meetings with members of the local state delegation, talk about the importance of expanding AP course access, and talk about the hardship that AP exam fees place on families.