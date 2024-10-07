Rochester community marks one year since Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been one year since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, took 250 others into Gaza as hostages, and started the war in Gaza.

Local synagogues will commemorate those who died with prayer and study. There will also be pro-Palestinian protesters commemorating what they’re calling one year of genocide in Gaza.

Temple Sinai in Penfield, a reform Jewish congregation, will hold a community-wide study on Monday with rabbis and cantors from noon to 6 p.m. It will include poetry and music composed in the year since Oct. 7.

After that, there will be a community commemoration from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Synagogue leaders will pray for the remaining hostages and, according to organizers, honor those who defend their people. Registration is required for the commemoration for security reasons and is now closed.

Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton will also bring together people on Monday to pay tribute to those who died. They’ll join together in what the Jewish Federation calls a profound moment of pain.

A sermon on Temple B’rith Kodesh’s from May 14, 2021, written about a different conflict between Israel and Palestine, reads in part “love for Israel does not mean turning a blind eye or refusing to admit when there are failures”.

That sermon from Rabbi Stein was written about the 11-day war that started when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. In return, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza before the two sides agreed to a cease-fire. The sermon continues: “in this latest chapter, as in many previous moments in Israel’s history, there have been moments where the dignity of the Palestinian people has not been respected.” The sermon also says “Israel has a right to defend itself, and to take action that ensures that families do not have to spend nights sleeping in bomb shelters.”

The Oct. 7 attacks have, no doubt, made an impact on the U.S. More than 100 people are still being held hostage in Gaza, including seven Americans. Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. To recognize this, flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Over the past year, thousands of people have protested Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks. The war in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the region’s 2.3 million people.

Protests are planned not only in Rochester but also nationwide on Monday. Protesters are calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and a cease-fire among other demands. In Washington D.C. over the weekend, one demonstrator tried to set himself on fire. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several months ago, the University of Rochester saw demonstrations and gatherings, along with several other college campuses, sparking a discussion over free speech and expression.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was committed to returning the remaining hostages in Gaza back to Israel. Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both expected to speak today addressing the one-year mark since the attacks.