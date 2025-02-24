‘We want to fight for our democracy’; Local Ukrainian community holds prayer three years after start of invasion

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Irondequoit held a service on Sunday night to pray for peace, three years after Russia invaded Ukraine. The service followed peace talks between the U.S. and Russia, which did not involve Ukraine.

Local Ukrainians who spoke with News10NBC say there are many developments to keep up with, especially for those with friends and family overseas. Their main priority is to stop the violence and protect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Reverend Philip Weiner led the prayer session and says Ukrainians are very religious. They gathered to pray for peace and give themselves and each other hope. ROC Maidan, a nonprofit based in Rochester to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine, was at the service.

Elena Dilai, a board member and secretary of ROC Maidan, has been with the group since the war broke out in 2014. She emphasized the resilience of Ukrainians in the face of the ongoing conflict.

“Politicians will do whatever they have to do but we are Ukrainians. We stand our ground. We want to fight for our democracy and we will do whatever it takes to preserve our land and defend our country,” Dilai said. “Every city in the west. Every village constantly and continuously sends boys to the front lines and constantly and continuously graves come home.”

According to Dilai, some Ukrainians have worries over a temporary ceasefire giving Russia enough time to regroup and get stronger.

Dilai said that ROC Maidan is sending wheelchairs and walkers to Ukraine because amputating limbs is often easier than repairing them, highlighting the harsh reality faced by their loved ones for the past three years. You can donate to ROC Maidan here.

Dilai also described the challenges faced by children and their education back in Ukraine.

“There are areas where kids still go to school. There are areas where there has been no physical school since the first scale invasion. In many areas there is school underground, kids are learning remotely, if there is internet,” Dilai said. “Every time Russia invades a city or town, their first targets are a school, church, theater, museum.”

The war began in 2014 when Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine, with the full-scale invasion and occupation launching in 2022. As dozens of world leaders prepare to meet in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of the fighting, and the United Nations set to vote on a Ukrainian resolution calling for Russia’s withdrawal, Ukrainians continue to hope for a permanent end to the conflict.

