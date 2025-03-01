Local Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy and Trump’s heated exchange

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ukrainians in our area are reacting to a heated exchange between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and President Zelenskyy.

Many Ukrainians and the community came out to support one another at the Ukrainian Cultural Center Friday, where emotions are running high.

Roman Misula, Vice President of the Ukrainian Cultural Center, expressed his concerns.

“I was very disappointed; It was hurtful to see that interaction.

It seemed like Zelenskyy was being humiliated on the world stage,” he said.

Misula found it difficult to come to the center Friday but felt uplifted by the support from the community.

“A lot of emotions, I think watching the video I felt emotions of anger and sadness and confusion but seeing the outpouring of support is uplifting,” he shared.

Tetyana Boverlyak, who escaped the war in Ukraine in July 2022 with her daughter, spoke about the stress of the situation.

“The whole day we were under stress because we were worried—because our lives depend on what they will agree or not agree,” she said.

She emphasized the pressure Zelenskyy faces, noting, he’s in a tough situation and not everyone understands what he is dealing with. She believes there is a lot of judgement and no matter how he handled the situation, not everyone will agree with him.

“There is no right decision, one side he defended himself and on the other side it’s not what he expected to achieve,” she said.

Oleksandra Zakharchyshyn, a Ukrainian who recently became a U.S. citizen, highlighted the importance of support during this time.

“I was shocked by everything that was said by the American Administration, and it was just heartbreaking,” she stated.

Zakharchyshyn praised Zelenskyy for remaining calm under pressure.

Despite the overwhelming emotions, Ukrainians remain hopeful for peace.

