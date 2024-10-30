Local veteran awarded service medals he lost

The wait is over for a local Air Force veteran, after he was awarded service medals he lost.

Staff Sergeant Glen Fishbaugh served with the Air Force security police from 1979 to 1984, following in the footsteps of his father and brothers. After returning home, Fishbaugh faced challenges common to veterans, including homelessness. At some point, he lost his service medals and ribbons.

He got in contact with local leaders to see if the medals and ribbons could be returned to him — and that’s what happened Tuesday.

Among the medals and ribbons that have been awarded to Staff Sergeant Glen Fishbaugh. (Photos provided)