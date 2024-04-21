Local veterans experience ‘the trip of a lifetime’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Honor Flight Rochester welcomed home Mission 82 on Sunday at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

HFR provides veterans with free flights to Washington, DC to visit memorials built in their honor. This was the first of six missions for the year.

HFR Missions provide local veterans with what has been described as “the trip of a lifetime.” Veteran applications never expire. Their position on the Fly List advances with each flown mission.

Fifty-two veterans flew on Mission 82 including 1 World War II veteran, 2 Korean War veterans, 2 Cold War veterans, 4 Cold War/Vietnam War veterans, and 43 Vietnam War veterans. Their branches of service are Army (27), Navy (13), Marines (5), and Air Force (7).

Since 2008 including Mission 82, HFR has flown 4,119 veterans funded entirely through the generosity of the community including individuals, organizations, corporations, and hundreds of volunteers.





