Local veterans travel to D.C. for fourth Honor Flight of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sixty veterans took to the skies on Sunday afternoon in Honor Flight Rochester’s Mission 85.

It’s the fourth of six missions for the year, bringing veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect together at the city’s memorials. It provides local veterans with “the trip of a lifetime.” Passengers included veterans going all the way back to the Korean War.

“It’s important for veterans my age. I was in the service from 61 to 65, the beginning of Vietnam,” said Morrey Goldman, a volunteer and veteran with Honor Flight. “Those Vietnam people that came back after me were thoroughly disrespected. They had no choice. They were drafted. The government says you go here you go there you just throw me on that. People that disrespected them. I had friends that had pigs blood put on them. We are giving them the welcome home that they never got.”

Veterans flew to D.C. free of charge.

