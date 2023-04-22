Local volunteer helps clean up daily around hospital

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. – It’s National Volunteer Week! An amazing local volunteer gives his time to a hospital near him.

Meet George Higbee: He volunteers at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.

George lives nearby and in the Summer, he comes every day to clean up litter, trim the bushes, or mow the grass.

So, why does he do it?

“I just wanted to come out and help and make the place look good for the patients and everybody here,” says Higbee. “I am Mr. Clean.”