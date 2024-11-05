Local voters speak about what issues are driving them to the polls

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Election Day is underway. Before the big day, News10NBC hit the streets to find out what issues matter most to local voters.

The economy and inflation were top of mind for many. “The economy is probably the biggest one, along with inflation,” Clay McNitt said. “I’ve noticed that the prices have gone up and I know that each side is saying what they’re going to do. But it all comes down to if they’re actually going to do it and they’re not just saying it.”

Another voter echoed those concerns, saying, “The economy and the prices of everything. Everything from food to housing. I mean, just everything is ridiculous. So that’s my number one issue right now.”

Zach Cutri, a college student, said: “Our county, it’s all divided these days. One side’s all about Trump. One side’s all about Kamala. And like, I want my low gas prices back. I’m sorry, but this economy is crazy. And broke college student. I can’t even buy groceries.”

Some women say reproductive rights are a top priority. “Women’s rights are probably first and foremost. I have a daughter and it’s really important to me that her body and her rights stay her own and so do mine. So that’s probably number one for me,” Courtney Winslow said.

Deborah, another voter, said, “Us women should be able to choose what to do with their bodies. Bottom line.”

Voters also mentioned gun policies. “There has to be something done about, limiting the amount of guns and rifles that are out there in the community. I think that’s the biggest threat to life in general,” Margarita Gomez said.

McNitt said, “I think there should definitely be a universal background check. But I also don’t think the government should be able to take away our guns.”

When the polls close on Election Day, we might not know right away who will be our next president. That potential lag time is leaving some voters feeling anxious.

“I just want to know. Just get it done. Like, honestly, I voted for who I voted for. But I just want someone to win and have it done,” Cutri said.

“I’ll probably feel a little anxious just because of the, you know, the weight and the gravity of the whole thing,” Austin Robinson said.

Leo Salcewicz hopes the wait won’t be too long. “I expect it to take at least a couple of days. I hope it’s not much more than that, because it hurts our country.”

