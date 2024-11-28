Local woman honored for serving people in need during the holidays for 30 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local woman is being honored for years of holiday service. For 30 years, Patty Hotchkiss has provided free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to people in need.

She was honored with the New York State Senate Commendation Award. Hotchkiss is the former longtime owner of Patty’s Place Restaurant in Canandaigua.

Each year she brought together a team of volunteers to serve and deliver hundreds of free meals to people in need. She sometimes even dresses up in an elf costume while serving food.