Mental health support available for those affected by Armory tragedy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following the tragedy that occurred at the Amory Sunday, community leaders and groups are coming together to provide mental support to anyone affected.

It’s called Ubuntu Healing Circles. They are offering a selection of virtual and in-person meetings to provide a safe space for those affected by the tragedy.

They will be meeting on the following dates:

March 8, from 7-8 p.m. virtually.

March 9, from 5-6 p.m. in-person.

March 12, from 2-3 p.m. virtually.

March 15, from 5-6 p.m. in-person.

March 15, from 5-6 p.m. virtually.

To register, click here. The address for in-person support meetings will be provided upon registration.