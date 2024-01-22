Locals out enjoying the snow

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – People were out and about in Rochester enjoying the snow Sunday morning. News10NBC’s photographer, Rajae Barnes Wright, went to Cobbs Hill and Maplewood Rose Garden.

After all the snow Rochester got over the weekend, it was the perfect time for sledding. Kids were having a great time playing in the snow.