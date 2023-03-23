Locust Club responds to remarks from City Council member Stanley Martin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo is responding to comments made by Rochester City Councilmember Stanley Martin.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Martin spoke out about the officer-involved shooting in the Park Avenue neighborhood, after voting against an RPD renovation project.

Martin demanded the release of body cam footage of the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Brendon Burns, saying use of deadly force was not called for.

Here are her words on Tuesday:

“Yesterday, RPD killed a man who was running from them. And I can’t see how we can continue to fund RPD without seeing the body camera footage, without seeing what actually happened. So that’s a no from me,” says Martin.

Later in the meeting, Martin said it was “unnerving” that Rochester police claimed to have used restraint. Police said burns had threatened them with a hunting knife and pointed a shotgun at them.

Burns had been a suspect in two recent shootings. His family says he suffered from severe mental health issues.

On Thursday, Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo responded to Martin in a statement.

“Her comments were inappropriate, irresponsible, and demeaning to the men and women of the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department who willingly placed their lives in danger in order to save innocent lives from an armed individual that repeatedly showed he had no regard for the lives of others,” says Mazzeo.

Mazzeo is demanding a public apology from Martin.

Martin also released a statement on Thursday. She expressed condolences to the burns family.

“Lethal force should be an absolute last resort, and every possible option should’ve been explored to keep him alive, especially considering the level of resources and coordination that were brought to bear in this incident,” says Martin.