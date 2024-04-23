Lollypop Farm asking for help after more than 100 dogs rescued

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In a significant rescue operation, Lollypop Farm recently took in over 100 dogs from a single home in Rochester, pushing its facilities to their limits.

The humane society, forced to act after conditions at the home on Leopard Street were deemed unacceptable, executed a search warrant last Tuesday. The rescued dogs, which include puppies as young as two weeks old and fully grown adults, are now in urgent need of care and support.

Ashley Zeh, the Communications Director for Lollypop Farm, revealed the harrowing conditions these dogs were found in. Many of them were suffering from neglect, evident from feces matted into their fur, burns around their eyes from ammonia exposure, and a host of parasitic infections. Behavioral issues are also a concern, likely stemming from the poor conditions they were subjected to. While the seized dogs are not yet ready to find new homes, as Lollypop Farm awaits full custody pending court decisions, there has been some progress. Already, 45 out of the 120 dogs have been placed in foster homes, providing some relief to the overwhelmed shelter facilities. However, the shelter’s capacity is stretched thin, especially as this case unfolds amidst an already busy season that includes a high intake of kittens and free-roaming cats.

Described by Zeh as a hoarder situation, the ongoing investigation spearheaded by the humane society has yet to lead to any charges. Despite the grim circumstances, Zeh emphasizes the need for understanding and mental health support for those involved, alongside ensuring the animals’ welfare.

In response to the crisis, Lollypop Farm is actively seeking community support. The shelter is encouraging the adoption of other available animals to clear space and resources for the newly rescued dogs. To this end, they’ve introduced a “Clear the Kennels” promotion, reducing dog adoption fees by 50% and waiving fees entirely for dogs aged six years and older. Lollypop Farm hopes the community will rally in support through donations, fostering, and adopting animals in need. They’ve made the process easier by providing adoption counseling to match families with the perfect pet and have also shared a wish list for supplies on Amazon to meet the immediate needs of the rescued dogs.

For those interested in making a difference, Lollypop Farm urges potential donors and foster families to visit their website for more information on how to help.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.