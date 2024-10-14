Lollypop Farm asks for dried dog food donations to community pet pantry

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lollypop Farms says it’s in desperate need of dry dog food donations for its community pet pantry, which serves pets facing food insecurity.

The shelter is calling for donations of large bags of generic dog food. The bags must be unopened and non-prescription. People can drop off donations in the main lobby of Lollypop Farm on 99 Victor Road in Fairport or mail them via Amazon or Chewy.

You can see more items that the pet pantry is requesting here. This year alone, the pantry has provided pet food to over 1,100 households.