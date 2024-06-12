Lollypop Farm holding several free clinics for pets, offering vaccines and pet food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is providing several free pet care events throughout the summer — starting Wednesday.

A free clinic, including dog vaccines and pet food, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cameron Community Teen Center, 48 Cameron St.

Vaccine lines may close early, depending on the number of people.

Additional clinics this summer include:

— June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church, 1980 Culver Road. Free dog and cat vaccines (rabies and DA-PP for dogs, rabies and FVRCP for cats) and pet food.

— July 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the People’s Pantry of Rochester, 555 Avenue D. Free dog vaccines (rabies and DA-PP) and pet food.

— Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Harvest Church, 121 Driving Park Ave. Free dog and cat vaccines (rabies and DA-PP for dogs, rabies and FVRCP for cats) and pet food.

For more information, go to www.lollypop.org/resources.