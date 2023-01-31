Lollypop Farm holds Clear the Kennels adoption event

EGYPT, N.Y. If you’re looking to adopt a free dog, you still have a little more time.

Lollypop Farm is holding a free adoption event at its main campus in Egypt, New York, until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Adult and senior dogs are available free of charge. The goal is to get those older dogs, who have been at the shelter for a while, into their forever homes.



“We’re trying to clear the kennels,” Adoptions Manager Hannah Hecht said. “It has been a nationwide trend that dogs are staying in shelters longer so we are doing this for some publicity in hopes of getting them into some good homes.”



Dog adoption fees will be waived today except for puppies.