FAIRPORT, N.Y. — For those who want their pups to celebrate Oktoberfest with them, you’re in luck. Lollypop Farm is hosting “Barktoberfest” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barktoberfest serves as an annual fundraiser to help animals in need. Attendees can bring their dogs to Fairport to enjoy some good food, art vendors, a family fun zona, a canine contest, and more.

The fundraiser begins with a walk starting at Lollypop Farm at 10 a.m.