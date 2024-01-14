Lollypop Farm in need of donations for its Pet Pantry

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal lovers- want to make a difference in the community? Lollypop Farm is in need of donations for its Pet Pantry.

The shelter is asking for bags of generic dry dog food to help those experiencing food insecurity. The Pet Pantry helps provide neighbors in need of food, litter, and other pet supplies.

“These donations are only for our community pet food pantry,” says Lollypop’s Director or admissions and community resources, Erin Sandle. “Our shelter animals are fed through Hill’s Science Diet, so we don’t need food for our shelter animals. But for animals in the community whose owners are facing hardships, we definitely need donations.”

Donations can be dropped off in the main lobby at Lollypop’s Egypt campus.