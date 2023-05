EGYPT, N.Y. It’s kitten season and Lollypop Farm needs your help to take care of all the kittens coming through its doors right now.

It needs supplies like formula for rescued kittens who don’t have a nursing mom. Lollypop is also in serious need of fosters – people to take cats and kittens into their homes for a while to free up room in the shelter.

If you’re interested in donating or fostering, you can find more info¬†here.