Lollypop Farm investigators: 22 animals including tortoise and boa snake found abandoned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is sheltering multiple fish and reptiles, including a sulcata tortoise and a red-tailed boa snake, after Humane Law Enforcement investigators found them in a building in downtown Rochester.

Investigators say they found 22 animals abandoned in the building on Friday afternoon. They responded after getting reports of animals lacking proper care. When investigators arrived, no one was at the location.

According to Lollypop Farm, several animals were thin and kept in inadequate conditions. One animals was found dead and many others were in need of immediate veterinary care. Lollypop Farm says an investigation is underway.