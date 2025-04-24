Lollypop Farm among places in Rochester that’s sensory-inclusive certified

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Lollypop Farm is now one of only five places in the Greater Rochester area that is sensory-inclusive certified.

Lollypop Farm is focusing on the people who visit the animals by providing KultureCity all-inclusive sensory bags. The bags contain soundproof earmuffs, sunglasses to dim bright lights, fidget tools, mood signs and lanyards for non-verbal communication.

There are about 10 bags available for anyone to use. The certification aims to help visitors with anxiety, PTSD, autism, dementia, or other neurodivergent challenges enjoy the animals safely.

“Sometimes it can be really bright or there are different settings in the shelter that can be stressful,” said Kim Ferris-Church, Director of Humane Education. “We want to do more to be more inclusive and to really make sure that we can bring our programming across to all different people.”

Visitors can find the bags at the front desk. Facilities throughout the campus also feature signage designed to inform visitors of noisier areas that may impact those with sensitivities.

“Our philosophy with how we work with animals is to meet the animals where they are,” Ferris-Church said. “This sensory inclusion training is like the human side of that. It’s really about leading with empathy and compassion.”

Lollypop Farm is also undergoing a major renovation to nearly double its size, including more shelters and a new learning center.

