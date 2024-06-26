Lollypop Farm opens adoption center at The Mall at Greece Ridge

GREECE, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm has opened a new adoption center at the The Mall at Greece Ridge.

The center will mainly have cats and small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs. The adoption center is next to the Claire’s and Aeropostale stores and welcomes walk-ins. It’s open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lollypop Farm says the new adoption center has a lease through the fall, which is when they’ll decide whether to continue using the location.