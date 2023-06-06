Lollypop Farm: Protect pets, farm animals from wildfire smoke

EGYPT, N.Y. – Bad air quality can affect animals, too.

The air in our region has been marked unhealthy due to wildfires in Canada, according to AirNow, which monitors air quality.

The Humane Society at Lollypop says animals’ outside time should be limited. They should avoid strenuous activity, too.

Animals kept outdoors need extra monitoring. Look out for respiratory issues like coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, or excessive discharge from the nose, or watery eyes.

Birds are especially vulnerable and should be kept indoors.