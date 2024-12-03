Lollypop Farm reduces adoption fees for adult dogs this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs and waiving adoption fees for senior dogs older than 6 for the rest of December.

The shelter says it’s an effort to find dogs a home for the holidays. Fees are 50% off for adult dogs. Lollypop Farm says many dogs have been waiting several months to find a new home.

Walk hours at the shelter on 99 Victor Rd. are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday. For Friday through Monday, you need to schedule an adoption appointment here.

Adoption counselors will match you with a pet that best fits your household and lifestyle. You can read more about the dogs available to adopt here.