Lollypop Farm reduces dog adoption fees for the holiday season

ROCHESTER — Lollypop Farm is reducing adult dog adoption fees by 50% and waiving adopting fees for dogs six years or older for the rest of December.

It’s part of an effort to find a loving home for dogs during the holiday season. Adoption counselors at the shelter will help to match people with the pet that’s the best match for their lifestyle and their household. You can read about some of the dogs available for adoption here.

The adoption center at Lollypop Farm on 99 Victor Road in Fairport is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. It’s also open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.