Lollypop Farm to get $2.5M from NY for expansion; Expected only $250K

PERINTON, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm received quite the surprise today during a visit from state lawmakers.

The shelter was initially slated to receive $250,000 from New York state for its planned expansion project, but will now be receiving $2.5 million. Shelter officials say the project will help improve the lives of all animals in our community and around the state.

The expansion project will include farmland renovations, infrastructure improvements, improved veterinary care areas, and more.