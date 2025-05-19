Lollypop Farm to provide free pet vaccinations Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you need to vaccinate a dog or a cat, Lollypop Farm will be providing free vaccinations for cats and dogs Tuesday.

Lollypop Farm says vaccines will be available while supplies last and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Along with vaccines, they will also have pet food, supplies and offer educational information.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Greater Harvest Church on Driving Park Avenue in Rochester.

For those not able to make it Tuesday, there will be other sessions once a month until October, all running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list of events:

Wednesday, June 18 : Greater Harvest Baptist Church (For dogs and cats)

: Greater Harvest Baptist Church (For dogs and cats) Wednesday, July 9: New Hope Community Development Corp at David F Gantt R-Center (For dogs and cats)

New Hope Community Development Corp at David F Gantt R-Center (For dogs and cats) Thursday, Aug. 14 : The People’s Pantry (For dogs only)

: The People’s Pantry (For dogs only) Wednesday, Sept. 10: Cameron Communities (For dogs only)

Cameron Communities (For dogs only) Wednesday, Oct. 8: Father Tracy Advocacy Center (For dogs and cats)

Various places in Monroe County are also holding free rabies vaccination clinics until October. Click here to see the full list of locations.