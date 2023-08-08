Lollypop Farm to waive cat adoption fees Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — With nearly 100 cats available for adoption, Lollypop Farm will host a “Free Cat Day” adoption event on Thursday, Aug. 10. Free adoptions will take place at the main campus at 99 Victor Road, Fairport, plus the satellite adoption sites in Brighton, Greece and Webster.

Doors open for check-in at 9 a.m., with adoptions beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. (or until the line is at capacity). All available cats, including kittens, are free. Adoptions are first-come, first-served, with no appointment necessary.

Those looking to adopt cats will go through the same process they would if they were paying the fee, with Lollypop’s adoption counselors meeting with them to ensure the best match.

All adoptable cats come with an examination, spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations including rabies for cats older than three months, flea treatment and deworming, a microchip implant and registration, and a voucher for a free health exam to bring to a participating veterinary clinic.

Lollypop Farm says it has seen an increase in humane law seizures and owner surrenders involving many cats, on top of the expected summer uptick in cat admissions.



“We currently have over 300 cats in our care, with nearly 100 of them ready for adoption. ‘Free Cat Day’ encourages our community to come out and meet their new best friend while also making space at the shelter for cats in our community who are still in need,” Vicky Pape, director of animal placement, stated.

Available cats can be viewed at lollypop.org/cats, which updates every 30 minutes. For more information, call (585) 223-1330.