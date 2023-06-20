Lollypop Farm will break ground on expansion Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm on Thursday will break ground on its expansion to better accommodate animals at the shelter.

Lollypop Farm says the expansion will help to fulfill a growing need for care of neglected animals. Back in March 2022, Lollypop Farm’s Humane Law Enforcement Department rescued more than 800 neglected animals from a facility in Marion. A few months later, Lollypop Farm took in 10 severely neglected horses, nearly doubling the shelter’s horse population in one day.

The shelter on Victor Road is working to expand its pasture space and create a new Program Support Center. The expansion also focuses on modernizing care by improving dog and cat kennels, dedicated quarantine spaces, and clinical spaces. Lollypop Farm also plans to build a classroom and guest spaces to inspire upcoming animal lovers, along with meeting rooms to welcome guests.

“When our organization joined the community 150 years ago, the world was a much different place,” said Lollypop Farm President Alice Calabrese. “Changes in our society are reshaping the role animal welfare plays for safer, healthier communities.”

County Executive Adam Bello and other elected officials will be at Thursday’s groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. Lollypop Farm will release renderings of the expanded facility.