Lollypop Farm will host free vaccine clinics across city for cats and dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is teaming up with community organizations to host a series of free vaccine clinics for dogs and cats starting in May.

The clinics will be at a different location in Rochester each month through October. Dogs can get the distemper/parvo and rabies vaccines and cats can get feline distemper and rabies vaccines. There will also be free pet supplies available, including leashes and collars.

Each clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some will be for dogs only. Here is the list:

Tuesday, May 20: Greater Harvest Baptist Church on 121 Driving Park Ave. Dogs and cats

Greater Harvest Baptist Church on 121 Driving Park Ave. Dogs and cats Wednesday, June 18: Kind Hearts Ministries at Glad Tidings Church on 1980 Culver Rd. Dogs and cats

Kind Hearts Ministries at Glad Tidings Church on 1980 Culver Rd. Dogs and cats Wednesday, July 9: New Hope Community Development Corp at the David F. Gantt R-Center on 700 Norton Street. Dogs only

New Hope Community Development Corp at the David F. Gantt R-Center on 700 Norton Street. Dogs only Thursday, Aug. 14: The People’s Pantry on 555 Avenue D. Dogs only

The People’s Pantry on 555 Avenue D. Dogs only Wednesday, Sept. 10: Cameron Communities on 48 Cameron St. Dogs only

Cameron Communities on 48 Cameron St. Dogs only Wednesday, Oct. 8: Father Tracy Advocacy Center on 821 North Clinton Ave. Dogs and cats