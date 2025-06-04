Lollypop Farm will reduce adoption fees on Friday and this weekend

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — People can adopt adult dogs at Lollypop Farm without an appointment and with reduced fees on Friday through Sunday.

Adoption fees will be 50% off for the “Clear the Kennels” event. People can stop by the shelter on 99 Victor Road in Fairport during normal visiting hours.

Lollypop Farm says nearly 40 dogs are available. All dogs are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped to ensure they’re adoption-ready. Staff will be free to help people interested in adopting. You can learn more about adopting on Lollypop Farm’s website.