Lollypop farms hosts lessons on owning backyard chickens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lollypop farms held lessons on Sunday afternoon informing people about owning backyard chickens.

People were invited to learn about chicken care, from behavior and health, to legality and co-op maintenance. In order to buy chickens in New York though, you must buy them in groups of six. In Rochester, you have need a permit.

This is one of four lessons Lollypop Farms will be hosting for pet owners. Other lessons include cat behavior, dog behavior and pet first aid and CPR. Click here to see the full schedule.

To learn more about Lollypop Farms, click here.