Long-lost family and community pay last respects to woman who died in Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been just over two weeks since that fatal fire on Hancock Street that took the life of 78-year-old Christine Cannon. On Saturday the Rochester community came together to pay their last respects to Cannon, who died alone in her apartment.

Both long-lost family members and total strangers attended the service for the woman they say deserved a proper send-off and burial. To many people who attended the memorial service, Christine Cannon’s life was a blessing, and her memory was a treasure.

Cannon died in the fire after she was trapped in her third-floor apartment. She was remembered for her love of animals, feeding birds, and taking care of her cats. Cannon also served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.

After she legally changed her name to Christine Cannon, her family lost touch with her over the years. Following her death, she went unclaimed until the community learned of her former identity. The service was organized by local military veterans, and one local business owner, and helped bring Cannon’s family together again.

Following the service, taps was played, and Cannon received a three-volley salute.