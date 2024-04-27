‘Long overdue’: Rochester rocker Lou Gramm talks about Foreigner’s selection for Rock Hall

Lou Gramm talks about Foreigner's upcoming induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s rock star is going into the Hall of Fame: Lou Gramm, the original frontman of the band Foreigner, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall as part of the band.

The induction ceremony will take place in October in Cleveland.

News10NBC’s investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Gramm on Friday about what the last week has been like since the announcement was made.

Lou Gramm: “I thought it was awesome. Long overdue.”

Jennifer Lewke: “And so what has the last week been like for you?”

Lou Gramm: “Non-stop interviews. Television, radio, even magazines and newspapers.”

Jennifer Lewke: “What is the plan for that weekend and how it’ll all unfold?”

Lou Gramm: “Well, I know there’s going to be, they’re going to induct us. There will be an acceptance speech and I was told that the original band is going to play two songs.”

Jennifer Lewke: “I saw your Rolling Stone article, and so I know one of those songs is ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ — what is number 2?”

Lou Gramm: “I hope it’s going to be ‘Juke Box Hero.’ … I have not spoken to anybody.”

He added: “I know that it sure was fun when we played together on the 40th anniversary, and we hadn’t played together for well over 15 years when that happened and we clicked right away, it was just like old times.”

Jennifer Lewke: “Have you heard from a lot of folks here at home who sort of have followed your career and your journey for decades now?”

Lou Gramm: “Yes, I’ve gotten phone calls, texts, a lot of well wishers, who have been following me for decades, and are very pleased and deserving they said, that we’re in the Hall of Fame.”