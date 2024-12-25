Longtime K-9 with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has died

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — A K-9 who served with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has died.

K-9 Ben retired from police service in September. The sheriff says he served the community with distinction for many years with his handler, retired Sgt. John Fowler.

A statement on the sheriff’s office’s website says:

“We sincerely appreciate K-9 Ben’s dedication to duty throughout his career. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Fowler and his family during this difficult time.”