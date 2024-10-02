Longtime Lima town mayor dies at age 80

LIMA, N.Y. — Livingston County is mourning the loss of John “Pete” Yendell, a former mayor and board member in Lima.

Yendell died on Friday at the age of 80. He served as mayor from 1984-2001, served as town supervisor from 2002-2017, and was part of the Lima Fire Department for over 45 years.

As the town supervisor, Yendell led the charge on several community projects including creating public water access from the City of Rochester to Lima. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 12.