Longtime marathon runner reflects on 10-year anniversary of Boston marathon bombing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Long time marathon runner David Coyne says Saturday’s 10-year anniversary is a time to pause and reflect on those who lost their lives that tragic day, but also a day that reminds him of the importance of resiliency in the face of adversity.

April 15th, 2013 is a day Rochester man, and marathon runner, David Coyne said he will never forget.



“I heard this loud noise and I looked up thinking that this must be jet breaking the sound barrier,” Coyne said.



Coyne says he was cloase to one of the explosions. I was turning on to Hereford Street. and the second bomb went off, and I was really close to the second bomb because that was right on Hereford Street up by the fire station,” Coyne said.



But while it remains a somber day of remembrance each year, Coyne said it’s a reminder to himself of the importance of having resiliency in the face of adversity.



“I was able to very quickly take the strong attitude that I’m not going to let this affect me. I’m going to go forward and plan my next race. Plan my next Boston,” Coyne said.



Participating in the Boston Marathon the following year, Coyne was determined not to let the bombing impact his lifelong passion for running marathons.



“You can’t let people that cause this chaos, you can’t let them run your lives,” he said.



A spirit that Coyne hopes all Americans will take to heart on each anniversary of the Boston marathon bombing.