Longtime public servant Willie Lightfoot leaving city council at end of term

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City of Rochester councilmember Willie J. Lightfoot announced Monday he will not seek a third straight term following a decades-long career in public service.

Before his political career, Lightfoot served as a firefighter and in the United States Air Force.

Lightfoot began his time in office working for the Monroe County Legislative representing Southwest Rochester from 2005-2015. In 2017, Lightfoot was selected as an At-Large Rochester City Council member and reelected in 2021. The Rochester native will complete his current term ending in December 2025.

During his work on the city council, Lightfoot also served as Chair of the Public Safety Committee and a founder of the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition to reduce gun deaths and violence in the area.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside Councilmember Lightfoot,” said Miguel A. Melendez Jr., Rochester city council president. “He has pioneered anti-violence initiatives in City government, furthered racial equity and equality on City Council, and continuously advocated for the betterment of quality of life for all Rochesterians.”

Now, Lightfoot looks to spend time with his family, pastoring, and running his businesses, he said.