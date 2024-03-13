Longtime Rochester educator Iris Banister remembered as ‘trailblazer’

Educator Iris Banister remembered as 'trailblazer'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are celebrating the life of Iris Banister, a longtime educator in Rochester who passed away Monday , March 11, at age 77.

Officials say Banister — “the Queen Mother” — worked in the Rochester City School District for 32 years, touching the lives of countless Rochester students.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says she was a “trailblazer” who dedicated her life to helping others.