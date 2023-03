WEBSTER, N.Y. – A staple of Webster is closing.

Hegedorn’s Market is going out of business.

The family-owned grocery store is located at the corner of Hard and Ridge roads.

The Hegedorn legacy started in 1936 when Clifford Hegedorn opened a dairy store on the family farm.

In 1953, his son, Bruce, and wife Mary opened a market at the site.

Hegedorn’s last day is June 30.